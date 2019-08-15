Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:32 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies were dispatched to Sunoco on Fair Road in Clinton Township with Sidney Police on a traffic to stop to conduct a K9 narcotics search.

-3:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at the overpass at Miami River Road in Orange Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 2000 block of West Russell Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:39 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to 432 W. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

WEDNESDAY

-5:52 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to 208 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of a stolen bike.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:33 a.m.

Larry G. Robinson, 58, of Union City, was traveling eastbound on Elm Street in the village of Fort Loramie when he swerved to the right to avoid hitting an animal and hit the left rear of parked vehicle on Elm Street, causing Robinson’s vehicle to flip onto it’s side.

The parked vehicle is owned by Jeffrey Charles Hewitt, 30 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

Robinson was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:39 p.m.

Holden Eugene Lambert, 26, 3008 Jonathan Drive, Sidney, was traveling westbound in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road and while attempting to negotiate a right hand curve, he swerved to miss a deer, then left the roadway to the left and struck a large bolder in the yard of 2555 S. Vandemark Road. There was slight damage to the yard.

Lambert’s 2018 Honda Civic sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Wreckers Towing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:16 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.

-10:50 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3300 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-9:58 a.m.: gas leak. Anna Fire and Police and Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Walnut Street on the report of a gas leak.

WEDNESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-6 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

