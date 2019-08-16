Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:37 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 19835 Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report checks were stolen and cashed.

-10:43 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

-9:47 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:46 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12059 State Route 29 in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

-2 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of of the theft of company property.

Crashes

Billy Joe Cox, 39, 2573 Apache Drive, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:35 p.m.

Cox was traveling eastbound in the 2000 block of Russell Road when he told deputies he fell asleep, driving approximately 55 mph. His vehicle then crossed the center line and went off the left side of the roadway, then traveled about 50 yards in the ditch off the left side of the road before re-entering the roadway. Cox then over-corrected and began to slide broadside off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over once before coming to a rest, facing the south, on its tires in a field.

His green 1999 Mazda B-Series was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Main Street Township.

THURSDAY

-11:43 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-10:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-5:46 a.m.: crash with injuries. Van Buren Township Fire, New Bremen Rescue and Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 7000 block of Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.

-12:22 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

