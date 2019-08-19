Police log

MONDAY

-8:25 a.m.: burglary. The theft of a navy blue Xbox, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 211 N. Main Ave.

SUNDAY

-5:49 p.m.: warrant. Ryan L. Warner, 33, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-5:57 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-2:53 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report that a windshield on a silver 2003 Hyundai was damaged at 612 N. Main Ave. The cost of the damage is set at $300. A police investigation is ongoing.

-1:30 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Becky L. Carrington, 39, 728 N. Main Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:19 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Patricia Kowalski, 57, 474 Addy Drive, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:50 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Stephanie Jones, 28, 624 Sixth Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:30 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Heather Ludwig, 31, 324 Oak Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:44 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Terry E. Cornett, 48, 212 Franklin Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:30 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Traci R. Rossiter, 48, and Thomas Rossiter, 56, both of 229 E. Clay St., were both served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:24 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Maddison Campbell, 23, 736 Chestnut Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

SATURDAY

-9:42 p.m.: criminal damaging. A vehicle was reported to have been egged at 424 Third Ave.

-8:21 a.m.: burglary. The theft of a gold chain necklace, valued at $30, was reported stolen at 213 Charles Ave.

-8:09 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two residential double panel windows, valued at $500, at 410 Oak Ave. were reported damaged.

-7:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. A silver 2013 Chevrolet Malibu’s driver’s side window was reported to have been shattered at 610 W. North St. The damage is set at $250.

FRIDAY

-3:12 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Allias Terry, 22, 534 W. Parkwood St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:10 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 321 Fourth Ave.

-12:50 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Anthony A. Gorongsay, 45, and Joy N. Gorongsay, 40, both of 757 Park St., were both served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:39 a.m.: contempt. Sage M. Bryant, 20, 10934 Comanche Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Benjamin A. Watercutter, 31, 9138 Wright Putoff Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:11 p.m.

Watercutter was traveling northbound on Royan Avenue when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at the stop sign in front of him at Michigan Street. The other vehicle initially had begun to pull forward from the stop sign, but stopped suddenly due to an eastbound vehicle approaching on Michigan Street. Watercutter struck the other vehicle after it stopped suddenly.

The other vehicle was driven by Jeffrey W. Gallagher, 59, 603 Michigan St.

• Brenda Brideweiser, 63, 240 Windsor Park, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:42 p.m.

Brideweiser was traveling southbound on Wapkaoneta Avenue when she told police that when she attempted to slow down, her flip flop got stuck under the brake pedal and that is when she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Gabriel X. Gill, 18, of St. Marys.

• Michael Dean Clark, 67, 302 W. Parkwood St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:15 a.m.

Clark was operating a commercial truck eastbound in front of 311 W. Parkwood St. and when he was pulling over to park he struck an unoccupied, parked semitrailer that is owned by TMP Trucking, 11499 Meranda Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:12 a.m. to 12:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-1:19 a.m. to 9:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-7:44 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to a grass fire.

-1:52 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-3:12 a.m. to 8:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-8:55 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash with no injuries.

-9:46 to 11:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-7:18 p.m.: grill fire. Firefighters responded to a grill fire that was out upon arrival.

-2:47 to 9:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-11 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.