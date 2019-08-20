Police log

MONDAY

-9:30 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of two keys, valued at $100, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on East Court Street.

-3:41 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report money was stolen at 744 Brooklyn Ave., Apt. 15.

-3:38 p.m.: contempt. Michael Adams, 45, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.

-10:36 a.m.: contempt. Watasha Dewberry, 34, 1215 Evergreen Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-8:30 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

SATURDAY

-9:55 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black BMX bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen and a brown mountain bike was found at 950 Chestnut Ave.

Crashes

Wesley M. Brown, 23, 122 Westwood Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:09 a.m.

Brown was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when he was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Hiroshi Kiyosue, 45, 2877 Summerfield Trail.

• Kazumoto Ninomiya, 53, 524 Plum Ridge Trail, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:28 p.m.

Ninomiya was backing southbound out of the driveway of 512 Plum Ridge Trail when he struck the driver’s side of an eastbound vehicle on Plum Ridge Trail that was driven by Adrian Maurice Franklin, 37, of Minster.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:39 to 11:47 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four false fire alarms.

-12:08 to 8:37 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-1:41 to 9:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

