Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:09 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 115 Voisard St. in Loramie Township on the report a company spraying the neighbors trees was going into the caller’s garden.

-4:10 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Country Side Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

TUESDAY

-5:11 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 13330 Wenger Road in Franklin Township on the report someone had been in the house the previous night.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-9:47 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6800 block of Main Street in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

