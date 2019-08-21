Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:40 a.m.: driving under the influence. Douglas Harley Harrison, 46, of Bryceville, Florida, was arrested for OVI and obstructing official business.

TUESDAY

-4:22 p.m.: criminal damaging. A bronze 2003 Buick was reported to have been keyed on its side at 134 Pike St. Damage is set at $500.

-11:32 a.m.: theft. The theft of a silver handgun was reported stolen at the 818 Taylor Drive.

MONDAY

-9:11 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating an alleged aggravated menacing report.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:51 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-4:17 a.m. to 1:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-9:06 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to report of a fire on Interstate 75. Nothing was found.

-7:41 to 10:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:40 p.m.: medical standby. Medics responded to standby for a cross country meet.

-12:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

