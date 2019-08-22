Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: violate protection order. Antwon Thomas, 28, 329 Maple St., was arrested for violating a protection order.

-10:28 p.m.: in park after hours. Jason Kellem, 45, at large, was served a summons for being in the park at Custenborder Field on Riverside Drive after hours.

-5:04 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A female reported someone took her maroon 2006 Chevrolet at 324 Oak Ave. without permission.

-2:16 p.m.: theft — without consent. A fraud resulting in the theft of $9,000 was reported stolen at 1813 Robert Place.

MONDAY

-6:33 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

Crashes

Lewis G. Haas, 87, 2770 Broadway Drive, was cited with driving within continuous lines after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:57 a.m.

Haas was traveling westbound on Russell Road when, as he was attempting to change lanes from the right to the left lane, he failed to see and struck the passenger’s side of a westbound vehicle in the left lane on Russell Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Judith Ann Maack, 64, of Sierra, Arizona.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-4:41 to 7:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.