Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 17654 State Route 119 in Jackson Township on the report someone was in the house in the past.

THURSDAY

-8:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-7:20 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-5:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Hathaway Road 25A at Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash in the caller’s yard.

-5:49 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township on the report a tree was down across the roadway.

-4:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 2345 Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a scam call.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to North Main Street at West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

-11:08 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 607 Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report a male kept driving by the caller’s house.

THURSDAY

-3:03 p.m.: suspicious car. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of suspicious car.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Thursday at 5:07 p.m.

Richard Joseph Reier, 31, 1760 Fair Oaks Drive, was backing out of his residence’s driveway on Fair Oaks Drive when he struck the vehicle driven by Michelle E. Knight, 53, 1760 Fair Oaks Drive, who was pulling into the driveway at the same time.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:32 a.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue responded to the 6200 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-10:24 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-1:48 a.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash at McCloskey School Road at state Route 29 in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.