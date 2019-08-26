Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:12 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 1357 S. Main Ave. in Clinton Township on a report a tractor door was damaged.

-9:52 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 12519 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

SUNDAY

-7:37 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-3:36 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 12519 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 14864 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of a theft.

-2:30 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Botkins Road at Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-1:19 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Risha Avenue in Dinsmore Township on the report of a party with loud music.

-1:15 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint shooting was heard in the area of 17403 Miami Shelby Road.

-12:58 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 807 Brooklyn Ave. in Clinton Township on the report of a trespassing.

SATURDAY

-11:34 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 5555 Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township on the report a car was trespassing on the property.

-10:58 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 807 Brooklyn Ave. in Clinton Township on the report of a trespassing.

-9:47 p.m.: fire. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at Kuther Road on the report heavy smoke was in the area.

-8:42 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 16651 Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

-2:21 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to Fair Road at South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

-1:51 a.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to 3629 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report a drunk male was trying to leave in a vehicle.

-1:14 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Russell Road in Clinton Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

FRIDAY

-8:37 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 4227 State Route 29 in Green Township on the report fraudulent purchases were made on a credit card without permission.

-8:27 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of fireworks in the area.

-6:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 7843 Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township that someone was impersonating the caller’s campaign.

-3:40 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to PJs General Store & Carry Out on East Main Street in Salem Township on the report a green 1996 Honda Civic was stolen.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:34 a.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police and Anna Rescue responded to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

SATURDAY

-2:36 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 114 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

-11:51 a.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to 606 Jackson Street on the report a female was trespassing.

-12:47 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Police responded the 500 block of Davis Street on the report ashes were coming on to a home in the area.

FRIDAY

-5:48 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12514 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:23 a.m.

Joshua Allen Bruggeman, 44, 219 N. Highland Ave., Sidney, was traveling south-east in the 4000 block of state Route 29 when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve to the east, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and then overturned onto the vehicle’s top. The blue 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving continued east and then came to a final stop against a rock retaining wall in the yard of 18894 McCloskey School Road.

Bruggeman left the scene of foot and was located a short distance away. He was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

His Trailblazer was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cameron Thomas Gallimore, 22, 137 Village Green Drive, Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:43 p.m.

Gallimore was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he failed to stop in time and then swerved to try and avoid the crash and go around the vehicle attempting to turn left in front of him. Then, when the other vehicle, driven by Sherry Ann Bryant, 43, 2355 Collins Drive, Apt. G, Sidney, began to turn, she was side swiped by Gallimore’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15900 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-8:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Emerald Court.

SUNDAY

-10:38 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, CareFlight, Rosewood Fire and Deputies were dispatched to Middleton Hume Road at state Route 589 in Green Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

SATURDAY

-6:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Salem Township

-2:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

