Police log

SUNDAY

-11:52 p.m.: theft. An ID card was reported stolen to the police.

-11:34 p.m.: robbery. Police are investigating an alleged assault that reportedly occurred during a theft. The report said during the incident, a rear view mirror on a Chevrolet was damaged, cost set at $40, and a Motorola cellphone, valued at $82, and a set of keys were also stolen from the vehicle while it was parked in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue.

-10:16 p.m.: theft. A Road Track bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 111 Bowman Drive.

-5:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of an iPhone 6S, valued at $240, was reported stolen at 320 E. North St. A police investigation is ongoing.

-3:50 p.m.: theft. Nigel Allen, 32, at large, was arrested for theft after a Boost Mobile SIM card was reported stolen at 330 E. Court St.

-2:07 a.m.: underage drinking. A 17-year-old male was charged with underage drinking.

SATURDAY

-7:33 p.m.: underage drinking. A juvenile was charged with underage drinking.

-6:38 p.m.: theft. The theft of an 18-inch chain saw, valued at $169, and a generator, valued at $400, were reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-1:37 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a report the passenger’s side door lock was damaged on a 2014 GMC at 471 Oakleaf Court. The damage is set at $200.

-8:46 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a report the lock on the victim’s storage locker had been removed and the unit had been entered at Storage Express on North Vandemark Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:05 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash with no injuries.

-8:02 a.m. to 2:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-3:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:42 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-11:31 a.m. to 9:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-5:03 a.m. to 7:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; one was the mutual aid of Piqua Fire for a crash.

FRIDAY

-8:18 to 10:18 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations. The fires were not permitted.

-5:06 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm. Nothing was found upon arrival.

-10:23 a.m. to 7:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

