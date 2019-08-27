Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:32 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 1100 block of Apple Blossom Lane in Clinton Township.

-9:47 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the report a semitrailer was blocking the roadway at Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Wyoming Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-3:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to West Court Street at South Walnut Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:02 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Short Drive in McLean Township on the report a male was yelling and screaming.

MONDAY

-11:39 a.m.: robbery. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies responded to 12024 Lotus Road in McLean Township on the report of a robbery.

-3:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Elm Street at North Main Avenue on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:54 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to Broad Street at North Lane Street on the report a power pole was on fire.

-4:23 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to Anna Schools on McRill Way on the report of a fire alarm.

-3:56 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to Broad Street at North Lane Street on the report a power pole was on fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.