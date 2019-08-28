Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:18 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police are investigating a breaking and entering report that occurred at Karoc Marathon gas station on West Hoewisher Road. During the break-in of the business and ATM was damaged.

TUESDAY

-3:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield on a tan 1995 Chevrolet was reported damaged at 632 S. Ohio Ave. The damage is set at $500.

-3:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. A tire on a white 2008 Honda was reported damaged at 211 N. Main Ave. The damage is set at $160.

-2:22 p.m.: inducing panic. Charles T. Price, 58, 1129 Riverbend Blvd., was arrested for inducing panic.

-12:39 p.m.: theft. A purple and silver girl’s Huffy mountain bike, valued at $100, and a red and silver boy’s Next mountain bike, valued at $100, were reported stolen at 215 E.Water St.

Crashes

Sharon Geier, 57, 1338 Tully Drive, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday after at 9:23 p.m.

Geier was backing out of her driveway on Tully Drive when she struck a parked vehicle across the street that is owned by Eric Yamaguchi, of Piqua.

• Darian Adams, 23, 317 Buckeye Ave., was arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:34 a.m.

Adams drove through a parking spot in front of Speedway gas station on Michigan Street and struck the building twice and then left the area. He was later located and arrested for OVI.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:34 to 4:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:03 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

