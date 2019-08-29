Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney Freyburg Road at state Route 47 in Clinton Township.

-1:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 7741 Hughes Road in Washington Township on the report of a theft.

-12:52 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Bon Ton Road at East Shelby Road in McClean Township on the report a four-wheeler was in a farm field.

WEDNESDAY

-9:33 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13510 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:33 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 606 E. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report of identity theft.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:43 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Fort Loramie Rescue and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1700 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-12:17 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-11:48 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek.

-9:28 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and Anna Rescue responded to the 14700 block of Staley Road in Van Buren Township.

-2:32 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-5:27 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to Wappoo Wood Products on Kirwood Road in Orange Township on the report smoke was coming from a dumpster.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

