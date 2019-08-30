Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:40 a.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Countryside Street in Clinton Township on the report of drugs.

-9:21 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 14653 Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township on the report of threatening emails.

-9:15 a.m.: assist. Deputies assisted another unit at 652 S. Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-8:57 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 4122 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a damage to the mailbox.

-7:26 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 16651 Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

-3:38 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:16 p.m.: ATV complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 5000 block of Bon Ton Road in McLean Township on the report four ATVs were going up and down the road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:12 p.m.: lines down. Lockington Fire responded to 601 Cross Trail in Washington Township on the report lines were down across the road.

-10:29 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-8:09 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report of a fire.

THURSDAY

-7:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21500 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-5:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

