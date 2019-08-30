Police log

THURSDAY

-9:25 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-6:16 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-4:09 p.m.: warrant. Kandice Centers, 35, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:54 a.m.: theft. Crystal D. Marlow, 42, 343 Wilson St., was arrested for theft after police investigated a report a silver 1999 Chevrolet truck had been taken without permission.

WEDNESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $395.90 from a bank account at 936 Buckeye Ave., Apt. 134.

-6 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of candy at Karoc Marathon gas station on Hoewisher Road.

-3:50 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black Coach wallet, valued at $75, containing a Mutual Federal Bank card, an Ohio driver’s license and a Chase Bank credit card was reported stolen at 1237 Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

-11:23 a.m.: theft. Police received a report someone entered the victim’s vehicle and took a tan leather purse, valued at $50, containing a Chase Bank debit card, an Ohio driver’s license and a $50 in cash at 719 Arrowhead Drive., Apt. G.

-5:01 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of $50 in cash from a black 2014 Chevrolet at 1175 Apple Blossom Lane.

TUESDAY

-11:06 a.m.: burglary. The theft of a silver necklace with a small angel on it, two cartons of Marlboro cigarettes, a bag of miscellaneous tools, and a Yocan Delux cigarette vape pen was reported stolen at 1102 Apple Blossom Lane.

Aug. 24

-7:40 a.m.: theft — without consent. A black folding knife, valued at $27, and a Reverb folding knife, valued at $28, were reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

MONDAY

Crashes

Brian A. Korte, 34, 2642 Spearhead Court, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:40 p.m.

Korte was traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue when he looked away from the road, swerved and struck a mailbox at 2020 Broadway Ave.

• Kristina A. Keith, 36, at large, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:59 p.m.

Keith was traveling northbound on South Highland Street when she side-swiped a parked vehicle in front of 644 S. Highland St. that is owned by Adam C. Rohrer, of Troy.

• Fred M. Browning, 72, 909 N. Main Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:26 p.m.

Browning was traveling eastbound when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Bailey Marie Littleton, 20, 20030 Sidney Platsville Road.

• Gabriel Dale Longbrake, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:53 p.m.

Longbrake was facing the east on state Route 47 and attempting to turn north onto County Road 25A when he did not give yield the right of way to a westbound vehicle on state Route 47 and was struck on the rear quarter panel by the vehicle driven by Ian Michael Timmons, 21, 1706 Letitia Drive.

• Oumar Kane, 62, 971 Buckeye Ave., was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Kane was attempting to cross all four lanes of travel pulling out from the private drive between McDonald’s and PNC bank on Michigan Street when he struck the driver’s side wheel of a westbound vehicle in the curb lane on Michigan Street in front of Francis Furnature.

The other vehicle was driven by Shirley A. Edwards, 71, 1509 Sandlewood Place.

• James Eric Vagnone, 54, 314 Bon Air Drive, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:41 a.m.

Vagnone was backing from Mound Street into the alley when he struck a fire hydrant.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:59 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:07 to 11:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-6:24 p.m.: person in distress. Firefighters responded to assist a person in distress. No problem was found.

-2:30 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:11 to 11:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-4:54 p.m.: car fire. Firefighters responded to a car fire.

-2:34 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-12:28 p.m.: crash with injuries. Crews responded to a crash with injuries.

-11:09 a.m.: good intent. Crews conducted a good intent call.

-8:58 a.m.: animal rescue. Firefighters responded to rescue an animal.

-7:28 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

