Police log

MONDAY

-5:50 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Donald Gentry Wood, 34, of Huber Heights, was arrested for receiving stolen property and Kristen Laenae Cannon, 23, at large, was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia, after police recovered a 2002 Saturn SL2 on West Court Street at Royan Avenue that had been reported stolen. The vehicle is valued at $1000. Police also seized a glass drug pipe and a syringe during the investigation.

-2:43 a.m.: assault. Chad Christopher Wilson, 44, at large, was arrested for assault.

SUNDAY

-9:21 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report four vehicles’ hoods were damaged at 806 St. Marys Road, Apt. C. The total cost of the damage to all four vehicles is set at $2,000.

-7:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. A maroon 2017 Ford Fusion was reported damaged at 210 Piper St.

SATURDAY

-9:32 p.m.: theft. A puppy, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 1314 Garfield Ave.

-7:55 p.m.: violate protection order. Derek W. Kinninger, 40, 2307 S. Vandemark Road, was arrested for a violation of a protection order or consent.

-5:05 p.m.: having weapons under disability. Shawn Deveron Brookins, 34, was arrested for having weapons under disability and on a warrant.

-5:01 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report oatmeal cream pies and Cosmic brownies were stolen at Sidney Food Town on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:15 p.m.: warrant. Charles Jackson, 55, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-7:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Sherry Lynn Banks, 50, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct — fighting or threatening.

-2:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two Goodyear tires, valued at $220, on a black 2010 Chevrolet truck were reported damaged by someone known at 645 N. Ohio Ave.

-2:43 a.m.: using weapons while intoxicated. Deandre Latreel Barnes, 34, 1216 Turner Drive, was arrested for aggravated menacing and using weapons while intoxicated.

-2:14 a.m.: misuse of credit card. Police are investigating a report someone known used the victim’s credit card without permission.

FRIDAY

-6:13 p.m.: domestic violence. Ryan W. Robinson, 28, 743 Clinton Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:07 p.m.: possession of drugs. Aaron Oskowski, 41, 2641 Terry Hawk Drive, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-1:26 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police are investigating an alleged disorderly conduct incident.

-11:47 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An 11-year-old male juvenile was arrested for shoplifting.

-10:14 a.m.: warrant. Matthew B. Reed, 22, 306 1/2 N. Main St., was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:33 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

Crashes

Kristen M. Penny, 35, 315 Maple Street, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:51 p.m.

Penny was attempting to park in front of 311 Maple St. when she struck the front bumper of a legally parked red pickup truck in front of 317 Maple St. that is owned by Ean Holdings LLC, of Brandon, Missouri.

• David A. Kovacs, 33, of Kettering, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:37 p.m.

Kovacs was traveling westbound in front of 2030 Michigan Street when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by John R. Baltes, 53, of Troy.

• George W. Rodgers II, 39, 941 Buckeye Ave., was arrested and charged with OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:26 a.m.

Rodgers was traveling eastbound on Country Side Street near Cinnamon Lane when he failed to control his vehicle and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the south side of Country Side Street that is owned by John R. Bowers, 1057 Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-12:54 a.m. to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SUNDAY

-5:15 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist Sidney Police.

-4:27 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-7:24 a.m. to 8:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-5:48 to 9:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms. Both were cancelled en route.

FRIDAY

-7:47 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-6:22 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby during a sporting event.

-2 to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

