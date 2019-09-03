Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Leatherwood Creek Road at Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township on the report of a crash.

-12:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15333 Wells Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

MONDAY

-2:35 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75 south in Clinton Township.

1:33 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 591 Lockport Trail in Washington Township on the report items in the residence were vandalized.

-1:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint 210 E. Main St. in Salem Township.

-11:08 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 89 Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report the mailbox lid was broke.

-10:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11666 Shroyer Road in Salem Township on the report a cellphone was stolen.

-9:28 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-6:24 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-3:18 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

SUNDAY

-11:07 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to Riverside Carryout on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report the locks on the soda-pop vending machine were cut.

-8:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint someone was shooting toward 18566 Herring Road in Salem Township.

-4:29 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to I-75 north at state Route 29 on a report two ATVs were on the road.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Pasco Grocery on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of the theft of SSI cards.

-10:19 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report lines were down across the road.

-8:43 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office.

-1:31 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to Fair Road at I-75 north in Clinton Township on the report a vehicle would not stop.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at state Route 29 at Wenger Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 5592 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-4:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 119 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-2:11 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township on the report a suspicious dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche was parked in the caller’s field.

-1:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 3207 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of threats.

FRIDAY

-9:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 7452 Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on the report of threats.

-8:51 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

Aug. 24

-2:30 p.m.: assault. Donald Dwayne Sharp, 29, 1011 Hayes St., and Elizabeth M. Cotterman, 32, of Coldwater, were both arrested for assault after deputies investigated a report of physical altercation.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:21 p.m.: tree down. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 15000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report a tree was down on cable lines.

SATURDAY

-9:18 p.m.: ATV complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 5000 block of Bon Ton Road in McLean Township on a report two ATVs were on the road.

-2:35 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police responded to Stop 99 Truck Stop on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

FRIDAY

-7:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint in at 101 Tayside Court.

-3:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Greenback Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:31 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 4700 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-9:16 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Loramie Creek Drive in McLean Township.

-11:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police and Fire responded to the 200 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-8:23 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Fire, Rescue and Police, CareFlight and Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mason Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-6:49 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:43 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to Dark County to aid with a structure fire.

-2:44 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2200 block of Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-10:49 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Fire, Rescue and Deputies responded to Lindsey Road at County Road 25A in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-12:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17200 block of Heiland Kies Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:38 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-6 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and CareFlight responded to mile marker 103 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries.

SATURDAY

-8:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to state Route 29 at Barhorst Road in Van Buren Township.

-6:10 p.m.: fire. Russia, Fort Loramie and Houston Fire Departments, Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to 4499 Dawson Road in Loramie Township on the report of a structure fire.

-3:58 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-noon: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 14800 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-9:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 15600 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-8:52 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to 16501 Kettlersville Road at in Van Buren Township to conduct a carbon monoxide investigation.

-5:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6700 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.