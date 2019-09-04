Police log

TUESDAY

-4:51 p.m.: warrant. Roger L. V. Gross Jr., 54, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:49 p.m.: criminal damaging. A fuel hose and nozzle were reported damaged when someone allegedly drove off with the hose at V.P. Racing Fuels on Michigan Street. The damage is set at $250.

-1:34 p.m.: found property. A brown wallet, containing an Ohio driver’s license, Social Security card and Care Source card, was reported found at East Dallas Street at South Ohio Avenue and turned into the police department. The owner of the wallet could not be located by police.

-12:52 p.m.: theft. Nicholas Christopher Overbey, 28, 728 Taft St., was arrested for theft after a leek folding knife, valued at $42, a wave plus multi-tool, valued at $100, were reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue. The items were later recovered.

-10:03 a.m.: warrant. Daniel D. Tamlin, 31, 1221 Park St., was served a summons to appear in court.

-3:31 a.m.: criminal trespass. Richard Hensley, 42, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-1:57 a.m.: contempt. Stephanie Hicks, 23, 1210 Apple Blossom Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

MONDAY

-5:25 p.m.: warrant. Elizabeth Hodge, 26, 406 Oak Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Susan Mitchell, 57, 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. C, was arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday after at 6:37 p.m.

Mitchell was traveling northbound on state Route 29 when she turned east into Main Stop Drive Thru on North Main Avenue and struck a wooden barrier while entering the driveway.

• Darian Allen Vonaschen, 23, 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:14 a.m.

Vonaschen pulled up behind a stopped vehicle at the stop sign on Echo Drive at North Vandemark Road and told police he thought the vehicle in front was going forward, so he did also and that’s when his vehicle bumped the rear of the vehicle driven by Jodelle A. Cron, 70, 6630 State Route 36.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:48 a.m.: wash down. Firefighters responded to wash down a road.

-1:40 to 9:03 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls. One call was a false alarm.

TUESDAY

-5:09 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to an electrical problem with an outlet.

-4:28 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-7:37 a.m. to 8:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

