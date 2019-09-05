Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: theft — without consent. A temporary tag was reported stolen off of a 2019 Chevrolet while parked at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:35 p.m.: unruly juveniles. Police investigated a report that unruly juveniles were fighting. One or more juveniles were arrested for domestic violence.

-4:11 p.m.: telephone harassment. Phillip Swiger, 49, at large, was served a summons for telephone harassment.

-4:08 p.m.: theft. Police received a report a lawn mower, valued at $300, was stolen at 427 1/2 N. Miami Ave. A police investigation is ongoing.

-11:38 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window on a silver 2004 Ford truck was reported broken while parked in the 300 block of Maple St. The damage is set at $200.

-9:30 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Tonya Van Hull, 54 316 Walnut Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Crashes

Olivia Kimbler, 26, 323 S. West Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

Kimbler was exiting the McDonald’s parking lot attempting to go east onto Michigan Street when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle in traffic on Michigan Street in front of McDonald’s.

The other vehicle was driven by Carol Abbott, 51, 16500 Sidney Plattsville Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:13 a.n. to 12:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:52 to 6:10 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-3:46 to 8:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls. One call was for mutual aid to Houston.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

