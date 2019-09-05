Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-1:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report a dump truck was on its side.

-10:56 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Anna Schools on McRill Way.

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-1:51 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Hughes Road at Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township on the report a tree was down on Patterson Halpin Road.

-3:37 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

SUNDAY

-3:25 a.m.: domestic violence. Monica Lynn DeMars, 19, 436 Jefferson St., was arrested for domestic violence after deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:47 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a scam complaint at St. Johns Lutheran Church on West South Street in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:55 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police was dispatched to 206 W. Main St. on the report of vandalism at a neighbor’s.

Crashes

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:49 p.m.

Jordan Alyce Campbell, 21, of Piqua, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she rear-ended the slowing vehicle in front of her that was intending to turn south onto Lindsey Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Daniel J. Allman, 27, of Piqua.

Campbell was checked at the scene by Fort Loramie EMS, but refused transport. She was later transported to Wilson Health by a private vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained functional damage.

• Dennis Ray Taylor, 20, 13050 Luthman Road, Minster, was cited with failure to yield when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:35 p.m.

Taylor was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when he made a left turn onto state Route 119 and failed to yield the right of way to the eastbound vehicle on state Route 29, causing a collision.

The other vehicle was driven by Russel A. Fortener, 56, 131 Genini St., Sidney.

Taylor’s black 2008 Pontiac Solstice was towed from the scene by Howell’s Towing.

Fortener’s red 1996 Ford Ranger was towed from the scene by Mayse Towing.

• No one was cited following a two vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:36 a.m.

Otis K. Maynard, 62, 18221 Herring Road, Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him waiting to turn onto Sidney Freyburg Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Peggy S. Cornett, 53, 238 N. Lindsey Road, Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:47 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire, Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 19100 block of May Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:45 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and Anna Rescue responded to the 16400 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-4:46 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Fire and Rescue and deputies responded to Russia Versailles Road at state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-3:40 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Medics and Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Houston rescue workers set a woman down on a stretcher after removing her from her vehicle which crashed through the cinderblock wall of a detached garage on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The woman was northbound on state Route 66 shortly before 5 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle at the intersection of Russia-Versailles Road. The car left the west side of state Route 66 and drove through a field before crashing into the building. CareFlight landed in a nearby field to take the woman to a hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the single-vehicle crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN090619BuildingCrash-1.jpg Houston rescue workers set a woman down on a stretcher after removing her from her vehicle which crashed through the cinderblock wall of a detached garage on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The woman was northbound on state Route 66 shortly before 5 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle at the intersection of Russia-Versailles Road. The car left the west side of state Route 66 and drove through a field before crashing into the building. CareFlight landed in a nearby field to take the woman to a hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the single-vehicle crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

