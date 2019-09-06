Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:15 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 720 Fourth Ave. in Clinton Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-12:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15333 Wells Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

–11:47 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 17698 State Route 119 in Jackson Township on the report the garage was damaged.

-4:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 17921 Sharpe Road in Salem Township on the report a licence plate was stolen.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:58 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to Jackson Center School on South Linden Street in Jackson Township on the report a white Ford van was vandalized.

Crashes

A Piqua woman was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:46 p.m.

Cheyenne Rebecca Smith, 21, of Piqua, was traveling northbound on state Route 66 when she went off the roadway and drove for several hundred feet before coming back onto the roadway, crossed state Route 66 just north of Russia Versailles Road, then went off the west side of the road, continued through the field and struck the detached garage at 2065 State Route 65.

The brown 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Smith was driving was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

The crash is still under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nicholas Russell Pleiman, 20, 11030 Wright Puthoff Road, Anna, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of no person under 21 not to purchase alcohol after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:18 a.m.

Pleiman was traveling northbound on Short Road when he and failed to stop at the stop sign at Dawson Road and struck a tree before coming to a final stop facing the east in the treeline outside of a private driveway.

The silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Pleiman driving was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

• Bryan T. Johnston, 45, 684 W. Parkwood St., was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:24 a.m.

Johnston was traveling northbound on Kuther Road when he passed through the intersection of Kuther Road at state Route 705, continued northbound and struck the ditch on the north side of the road. Johnston then re-entered the roadway and continued driving back southbound on Kuther Road. His vehicle then came to a final stop, due to heavy fluid loss, in the 9000 block of Kuther Road approximately a quarter of a mile from the initial impact point, the crash report from the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the report, Johnston was not with the vehicle upon deputies’ arrival, but was located at a family member’s home a short distance away. Johnston told deputies he had consumed alcohol before the crash that took place around 1 a.m. He also said heavy fog contributed to the crash.

Johnston’s silver 2015 Kia Optima was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:37 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Childrens Home Road in Orange Township on the report of smoke near the south area of the woods.

-2:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8700 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-10:32 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Roeth Road in Loramie Township.

-9:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 south on the report someone was passed out behind the wheel.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.