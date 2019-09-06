Police log

THURSDAY

-5:47 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a Samsung S10 cellphone, valued at $900, and a black case, valued at $30, stolen at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-5:20 p.m.: theft — without consent. Danny Gates, 44, of Anna, was arrested for theft — without consent after a Craftsman reciprocating saw, valued at $79, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-4:54 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three pieces of siding on a trailer at Northwood MHC on Wapakoneta Avenue were reported damaged.

-3:39 p.m.: lost property. A wallet, containing a U.S. Bank card, an Ohio ID, was reported lost, possibly in the Sidney area.

-2:24 p.m.: theft— without consent. Police received a report $40 was stolen out of a wallet that was vehicle inside a vehicle at 629 Fielding Road.

-1:51 p.m.: menacing. Doyle Jones, 64, 209 E. North St., was arrested for menacing.

-11:07 a.m.: theft— without consent. Police received a report someone known stole a blue dress from a garage sale at 350 W. Russell Road.

MONDAY

-2:02 p.m.: theft. Bungee cords were reported stolen from a unlocked shed at 134 Pike St.

Crashes

Stephanie N. Seymour, 21, 1136 Hamilton Court, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:57 p.m.

Seymour was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Washington Avenue from the right lane and struck the rear passenger’s side of a northbound vehicle in the left lane on North Main Avenue that was driven by Brian M. Swank, 37, 1555 Beck Drive.

•Lenna M. Wallace, 38, 128 S. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:09 p.m.

Wallace was traveling southbound on Riverside Drive when she swerved into the northbound lane and hit a legally parked vehicle near 429 Riverside Drive.

The parked vehicle is owned by Amy Hilyard, 429 Riverside Drive.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:23 p.m.

Beleta Kae Young, 54, 7488 Stoker Road, was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he hit the passenger’s side of a camper that was being towed by a truck in front of him traveling north that had made a wide turn initially to the left (in an attempt to avoid hitting the curb) before turning right into the Marathon gas station on Vandemark Road.

The truck hauling the camper was driven by Vernon Edward Grissom, 55, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-4:05 to 9 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-4:15 to 6:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-1:41 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

