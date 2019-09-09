Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-7:12 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a scam.

-9:41 a.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 850 State Route 589 in Green Township on the report of a scam.

-7 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 313 Elizabeth St. in Loramie Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-6:49 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 533 Miller Road in Loramie Township.

-8:39 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to mile marker 103 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township to assist another unit.

SATURDAY

-11:04 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to 3225 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report of loud music and fireworks in the area.

-10:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 119 at state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-10:50 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a scam.

-10:15 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Kuther Road at state Route 705 on the report a tractor knocked down some mailboxes.

-2:37 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to 15312 County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report a tree was pulling on lines.

Village log

SUNDAY

-3:27 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to Wagner’s IGA on the report of a drive off.

-3:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Botkins Police Department.

-9:56 a.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police and Botkins Police responded to Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious person.

FRIDAY

-2:36 p.m.: fight. Jackson Center Police and Botkins Police were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a person was trying to start fights.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:07 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-11:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-6:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-10:57 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Fire and Botkins and Jackson Center, Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to 116 Redbud Circle, Unit D, in Jackson Township on the report of smoke in the apartment.

-6:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 17100 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-5:46 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department responded to 202 Shannon Drive in Dinsmore Township on the report of a miscellaneous fire in the back yard.

-9:09 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2500 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-2:12 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department and Deputies responded to 9643 Lochard Road in Salem Township on a residential fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-8:58 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 10000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

