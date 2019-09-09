Police log

SUNDAY

-8:29 p.m.: criminal trespass. Orlando L. Lewis, 38, of Ashtabula, was arrested for criminal trespass and aggravated menacing.

-1:12 a.m.: theft — without consent. A cat tree, valued at $180, was reported stolen from a carport at 1412 Garfield Ave.

SATURDAY

-11:29 p.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 301 E. Robinson St.

-6:53 p.m.: found property. A driver’s license, credit card and Social Security card were reported found at Sidney Ace Hardware on North Main Avenue. The items were returned to the owner. According to the police report, the property came from a theft earlier in the summer.

-4:30 p.m.: theft. A theft of property from a silver 2009 Honda was reported at 1174 Apple Blossom Lane.

-12:19 a.m.: domestic violence. Edward T. Kight, 34, 323 E. South St., was arrested for domestic violence.

FRIDAY

-7:02 p.m.: theft. Stoney Ray Hashman, 49, of Columbus, was arrested for theft.

-2:53 p.m.: theft. An RCA collectible dog, valued at $1,500, was reported stolen at 605 Third Ave.

-2:41 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-12:47 p.m.: found property. An ID belonging to Brandon Yantis was found and turned into the police department.

THURSDAY

-10:36 a.m.: theft — without consent. Kaitlynn Wilkins, 19, 934 Buckeye Ave., was arrested for theft-without consent after two Guidesman pocket knives and a Gillette razor were reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

Aug. 28

-7 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of a theft at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

Crashes

Conley J. New, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:06 p.m.

New was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that had slowed down as it was approaching the intersection of Montrose Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Mackenzy N. Robinson, 17, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:17 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to fire alarm.

-2:52 a.m. to 3:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls. One call was for mutual aid for Port Jefferson.

SUNDAY

-3:26 to 8:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms.

-3:45 a.m. to 7:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-8:20 to 11:50 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations.

-12:40 a.m. to 11:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-6:46 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was not permitted.

-6:40 p.m.: standby. Crews responded to standby during a high school football game.

-4:36 to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls. One call was cancelled en route.

-2:41 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

