Police log

MONDAY

-11:05 a.m.: burglary. Police are investigating an alleged burglary at 228 S. Miami Ave., in which two flat screen TVs, a 55-inch and a 45-inch TV, valued at a total of $500, a TV stand, valued at $50, and a pink, grey and white blanket were reportedly stolen.

-9:16 a.m.: theft — by deception. A Target gift card, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen at 428 Buckeye Ave.

-1:43 a.m.: burglary. Someone known was reportedly attempted to enter 1824 Robert Place without permission.

SUNDAY

-7:15 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report an iPhone, valued at $200, was stolen at 500 Carey St.

-4:52 p.m.: warrant. Nikki M. Blair, 46, of Pemberton., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:45 p.m.: warrant. Otha Smith, 55, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-12:26 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Logan Cowan, 18, 930, Evergreen Drive, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-8:50 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four tires, valued at $600, on Ford Focus were reported damaged at 806 St. Marys Road.

SATURDAY

-7:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window, valued at $100 was reportedly damaged at 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 5.

-2:30 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police received a report people were trespassing on private property at 650 Riverside Drive.

Crashes

Daniel Allen Wilder, 26, of Springfield, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 4 at 5:52 p.m.

Wilder was operating a motorcycle when he was turned from the innermost lane of Michigan Street onto the outermost lane of South Vandemark Road. Wilder then attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him that had also just turned onto Vandemark Road. The driver of the other vehicle did not see the motorcycle when attempting to change from the left to the right lane on Vandemark Road because the motorcycle made an illegal turn, according to the police report. Wilder swerved to avoid the other vehicle, laid down his bike, and went off the road to the right. The bike then came to a stop in the gravel after hitting the curb.

The motorcycle and the other vehicle driven by Steven J. Baker, 59, of Piqua, never collided.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.