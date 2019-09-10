Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash into a field.

-9:39 a.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 2727 Fort Recovery Road in Loramie Township on the report of a scam call.

MONDAY

-5:06 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Wright Puthoff Road on the report an ATV was on the roadway.

-3:07 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township on the report of trash dumping.

-3 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to 3107 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report drugs were found.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics and Firefighters responded to the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-1:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 16100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-9:31 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to state Route 274 at Heiland Kies Road on the report a semitrailer’s brakes were on fire.

MONDAY

-11:27 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10200 block of Museum Trail in Washington Township.

-4:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-3:43 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnson Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

