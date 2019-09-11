Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:02 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Dayton International Airport.

-1:04 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-12:44 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School on East Park Street.

-12:15 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 2941 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of past burglary.

-12:07 p.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration at Christian Academy Schools on West Russell Road in Clinton Township.

-12:57 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

TUESDAY

-6:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint hunters at a public land shooting was hitting the roof at 8580 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:10 a.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Police and Deputies were dispatched to 504 E. Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report a line was down.

TUESDAY

-4:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Wagner’s IGA on South Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police and Fire responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 north.

-7:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of East Main Street.

-2 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township

-5:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Minster Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Loramie Creek Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

