Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:59 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Cecil Road in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-4:22 p.m.: motorcycle, ATV, minibike complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Broad Street at East Canal Street in Salem Township on the report people on bikes were in the middle of the road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:33 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police and Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:23 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16300 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-11:08 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-8:18 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-7:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-6:40 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Wall Street in Salem Township.

-5:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17100 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-4:18 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-3:39 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and Anna Rescue responded to the 9500 block of Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:37 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to 11891 Fair Road in Washington Township on a general fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

