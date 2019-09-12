Police log

THURSDAY

-12:32 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Craig A. Bevans, 49, 539 Grenelefe Court, was cited for driving under OVI suspension.

WEDNESDAY

-9:33 p.m.: felonious assault. Patrick A. LeMaster, 51, 107 W. South St., was arrested on felonious assault — victim seriously harmed charges after police investigated a domestic violence incident.

-7:32 p.m.: menacing. Police are investigating a menacing issue involving a juvenile.

-4:08 p.m.: warrant. Tyler Sanchez, 25 of Troy, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-3:10 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-1:29 p.m.: theft. A 1995 starter from a Ford Mustang was reported stolen off of the front porch at 728 N. Main Ave.

-7:40 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report of damage to house window at 410 Oak Ave. The damage is set at $500.

TUESDAY

-1:45 p.m.: domestic violence. Elizabeth A. VanHoose, 78, 206 Howard St., was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:30 p.m.: endangering children. Sean Patrick Gradel, 38, 516 Montrose Ave., was arrested on endangering children — create substantial risk of harm charges.

Crashes

Paige E. Holloway, 24, 405 S. Wagner Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:03 p.m.

Holloway was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when she failed to slow in time and rear-ended the slowing bus in front of her that was transporting adults with mental disabilities on Campbell Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Joyce Claxton, 57, 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot 35.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:33 to 8:24 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls. One call was for mutual aid for Houston.

WEDNESDAY

-11:12 a.m. to 9:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls. Assistance was not needed upon the arrival of one call.

-10:54 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.