Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-12:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report people were smoking drugs on the porch.
-10:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 233 Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a phone number.
-8:57 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 499 Cross Trail in Washington Township on the report of a scam call.
THURSDAY
–7 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 807 Brooklyn Ave. in Clinton Township on the report someone known tried to break into the apartment.
-6:16 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 274 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report a tree was down.
-5:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 12522 Maple Grove Road in McLean Township on the report of a fraud.
-5:14 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 12993 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-1:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 6100 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.
-1 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medic and Fire and Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.
-11:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.
-10:42 a.m.: medical. Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.
THURSDAY
-6:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.