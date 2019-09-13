Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report people were smoking drugs on the porch.

-10:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 233 Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a phone number.

-8:57 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 499 Cross Trail in Washington Township on the report of a scam call.

THURSDAY

–7 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 807 Brooklyn Ave. in Clinton Township on the report someone known tried to break into the apartment.

-6:16 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 274 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report a tree was down.

-5:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 12522 Maple Grove Road in McLean Township on the report of a fraud.

-5:14 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 12993 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 6100 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-1 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medic and Fire and Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-11:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:42 a.m.: medical. Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-6:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

