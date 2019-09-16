Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:44 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-10:19 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-10:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies took a forgery report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-9:50 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to McCrary Metal Polishing on Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of trash dumping.

SUNDAY

-4:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 107 N. Linden St. on the report gas had been siphoned from a vehicle.

-1:57 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-8:14 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13851 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of a dog.

SATURDAY

-5:16 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 14300 block of Fawndale Drive in Orange Township on the report a mailbox was hit.

Village log

SATURDAY

-8:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies responded to Schmitmeyer Baker Road at state Route 119 in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:26 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12200 block of Luthman Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:40 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to state Route 705 at Hilgefort Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-2:10 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-5:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-1:26 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-12:20 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Township Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-9:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-12:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 south on the report of a crash.

-1:24 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Deputies responded to 9185 Mason road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of smoke in the living room.

FRIDAY

-7:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15300 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-4:19 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County for a grass fire.

-3:42 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

