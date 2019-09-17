Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:23 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 1211 Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report of a theft.

-12:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Maplewood Road at state Route 65 in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

-9:39 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 98 on Interstate 75 south to assist OSP with a search.

-9:01 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 16751 Deam Road in Orange Township on the report of a tampering with service.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:46 p.m.: burglary in progress. Botkins and Jackson Center Police and deputies responded to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report people were in the residence stealing belongings.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:40 a.m.

Rebba B. Dorman, 21, of Union City, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on state Route 705 when she crossed the center line and drove off the north side of the roadway, then drove partially back onto the roadway, over corrected and drove back off the roadway on the north side of the road again. Dorman then exited the ditch and came to a final stop facing the west in the intersection of state Route 705 and Hilgefort Road.

Dorman told the responding deputy she believes she fell asleep before she entered the ditch the first time and then immediately woke up once her vehicle was off the roadway.

Dorman’s grey 2017 Dodge Caravan was towed by Brian’s Towing.

Fort Loramie Rescue also responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:19 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 12800 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-10:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

-8:19 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney medics responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-3:06 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and deputies responded to 18782 Linker Road in Jackson Township on the report of an activated fire alarm.

-12:14 a.m.: odor. Deputies responded to Park Street at North Wagner Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a gas odor.

MONDAY

-4:26 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.