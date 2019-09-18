Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:43 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-9:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10650 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a theft.

-3:32 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to mile marker 92 on Interstate 75 north in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police look for a man who fled from the scene of a crash.

TUESDAY

-10:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint someone was heard in one of the fire trucks at the Port Jefferson Fire Department on East Wall Street.

-5:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to an Anna ball diamond on North Second Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of a cell phone at a track meet.

-5:07 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 12777 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a threat.

-4:11 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 4628 Vermont Drive in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-3:52 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 12777 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a report at 702 E. College St. in Jackson Township that a telemarketer was going to kidnap the caller.

-3:30 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12221 Lee Drive in McLean Township on the report someone drove off with gas.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Second Street in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

