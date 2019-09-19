Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:23 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotic search at the Houston High School on Houston Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:43 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-3:48 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police and Fire investigated a burn complaint at Cedarbrook Court at Greystone Lane.

WEDNESDAY

-4:18 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to the report of the theft of medications at Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

Wesley Eric Estes, 21, 7025 Stoker Road, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 12 at 6:30 a.m.

Estes was traveling northbound on Cecil Road at the intersection of state Route 47 when he told deputies he has issues with his vehicle turning east onto state Route 47. The vehicle went across the intersection to the north side of the road, into a ditch and struck a large cement drain cover, damaging the vehicle.

According to the police report, there were no signs of vehicle defect at the scene. The vehicle was found empty by a passing deputy. Estes had been picked up and taken to his place of employment without reporting the crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:31 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 9300 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-2:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

-9:41 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-9:23 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-8:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-6:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 10300 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-5:16 a.m.: fire. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a fire alarm at the STAR House on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township

WEDNESDAY

-4:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-3:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Mason Road at Scott Road in Franklin Township.

-3:17 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Anna Rescue and Fire were dispatched to the 11000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

