Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:15 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 752 Countryside Lane, Apt. 4, in which two Xboxes, valued at $1,000, and a 32-inch smart TV, valued at $50, were reportedly stolen.

-5:08 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Travis Ceyler, 40, 314 N. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:01 p.m.: domestic violence. A 14-year-old was arrested for domestic violence.

TUESDAY

-4:41 p.m.: criminal damaging. A garage door was damaged at 1122 Westwood Drive.

Crashes

Tessa Mae Schmidt, 25, 1402 Garfield Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m.

Schmidt was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she failed to stop in time and struck the driver’s side door area of the slowing vehicle in front of her that was turning into the driveway of 706 Michigan St.

The other vehicle was driven by David K. Fleming, 55, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 94.

• Dean C. Cobb, 59, 611 St. Marys Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:40 a.m.

Cobb was traveling westbound on Grove Street when he failed to maintain control his vehicle and struck an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle in front of 320 Grove St.

The parked vehicle is owned by Bruno Victor L. Santiago, 320 Grove St.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:53 a.m.: mulch fire. Firefighters responded to a mulch fire.

-5:20 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:41 to 11:21 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:40 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to a grass fire.

-10:21 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-9:19 a.m. to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-8:12 a.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

