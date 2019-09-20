Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:05 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched 3088 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a scam call.

-11:07 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to 5840 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a wire was hanging low onto the roadway.

-9:45 a.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched 1377 S. Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report of a scam call.

-3:42 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-3:12 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to mile marker 94 on Interstate 75 north to assist OSP with a pursuit.

THURSDAY

-8:12 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 209 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of the theft.

Sept. 9

-4 a.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for Keagan Storm Donaldson, 31, 12499 Kirkwood Road, Sidney, for domestic violence and assault charges.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:58 a.m.: assist. Botkins Police responded to mile marker 101 on I-75 south to assist OSP with a search.

THURSDAY

-8:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12514 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a possible protection order violation.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:47 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Maplewood Fire responded to the 21500 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-2:21 p.m.: fire. Fletcher and Lockington Fire Departments responded to 10577 Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-12:17 p.m.: fuel leak. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to 208 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report of a fuel leak in front of the house.

-7:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-12:19 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-5:02 p.m.: camper fire. Maplewood and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and deputies responded to the report of a camper fire at West Canal Street at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

