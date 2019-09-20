Police log

FRIDAY

-8:26 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Michael Lee Spencer Jr., 31, 714 N. Wagner Ave., Apt. A, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:42 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of jewelry, DVDs, house keys and key chain with three black hearts and a Bluetooth speaker Jam Classic at 215 Franklin Ave.

THURSDAY

-8:25 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Hannah E. Wise, 25, at large, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:14 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Yvonne Kinkle, 60, and Andrew Kinkle, 59, both of 629 S. Main Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:33 p.m.: contempt. Haley Elliot, 22, 302 E. Walnut St., was arrested on a warrant.

-2 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Kevin L. Wilson, 29, at large, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:37 p.m.: criminal damaging. Wesley Michael Brown, 23, of Kenton, was arrested for assault — knowingly harm victim, criminal damaging/endangering, and criminal trespass after a an assault and damage to a roof on a 2006 BMW was reported. The damage is set at $1,000.

WEDNESDAY

-12:31 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Police received a report of an unauthorized use of a black 2003 Honda at 1209 Hilltop Ave., Apt. A.

-10:59 a.m.: theft. A container of sardines was reported stolen from at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:46 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-7:23 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

THURSDAY

-9:52 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-3:59 to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

