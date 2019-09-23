Police log

SUNDAY

-7 p.m.: criminal damaging. A red 2016 jeep and one of its tires were reported to have been set on fire at 551 Fair Road. The total damage is set at $30,200.

SATURDAY

-4:12 p.m.: identity theft. A fraud was reported to Sidney Police.

-2:08 p.m.: menacing. Sade Martika Foy, 34, 210 N. Highland Ave., was arrested for menacing and disorderly conduct.

-11:27 a.m.: burglary. The theft of a central air unit, a stove, a range hood and a refrigerator were reported stolen at 512 Sycamore Ave.

FRIDAY

-11:41 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a report of damage to a silver 2004 Dodge at 1507 E. Court St.

-4:28 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police are investigating a report counterfeit money was received at People’s Federal Savings and Loan on East Court Street.

-3:32 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police received a report of a trespassing at 306 N. Miami Ave.

-11:34 a.m.: domestic violence. A 16-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

THURSDAY

-7:45 p.m.: theft. An Ohio driver’s license, $10, a food stamp card, a Chase Bank card, miscellaneous keys and cigarette case containing cigarettes were reported stolen at the Alpha Community Center on East Court Street.

Crashes

Devan P. Cruea, 23, 1409 N. Main Ave., was cited with stopping after a crash violation after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:20 p.m.

Cruea lost control when turning onto 230 N. Walnut Ave. and struck a retaining wall.

• Michael K. Kiser, 66, of Wapakoneta, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:13 p.m.

Kiser was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when he attempted to change from the left lane to the right lane and he did not see and struck the southbound vehicle in the right lane on North Vandemark Road that was driven by Angela R. Wells, 38, of Wapakoneta.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:51 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to fire alarm.

-12:16 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-6:13 a.m. to 8:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-8:38 a.m.: standby. Crews responded to standby at Sidney High School.

-4:35 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to four alarms.

-1:37 to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-7:18 to 7:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two alarms.

-3:24 to 11:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

