Police log

MONDAY

-11:20 p.m.: felonious assault. Madisen Lee Leach, 21, 615 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on felonious assault — weapon or ordnance charges.

-7:19 p.m.: theft. A girls beach cruiser was reported stolen at 304 N. Miami Ave.

-3 p.m.: theft. Two checks, valued at $20.69, were reported stolen.

-11:25 a.m.: identity theft. An identity fraud was reported at 320 Grove St.

-8:04 a.m.: theft. A bar of Dove soap was reported stolen at Dairy Mart on Michigan Street.

-1:32 a.m.: warrant. Danel Shayne King, 47, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-6:41 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a hover board involving juveniles.

Crashes

No one was cited with after a crash involving a 12-year-old on Saturday at 8:56 p.m.

Jazmine Shoffner, 12, of Sidney, was riding a bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk on the north side of West North Street when she was struck by a vehicle that was turning onto Helen Court from the east on North Street. Lisa M. Hoskins, 52, 222 New Columbia Road, the driver of the vehicle, told police she did not see Jazmine until the collision. Police determined, based upon the location and time of day, it was unlikely Hoskins could have seen Jazmine. After speaking with the prosecutor’s office, it was decided no citation would be issued.

Both Jazmine and Hoskins were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Gary K. Jennings, 56, of Bellefontaine, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

Jennings was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road at Campbell Road when he struck the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him.

The other vehicle was driven by Helen E. Brown, 65, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:10 to 10:41 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-12:38 a.m. to 1:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-3:05 to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

