Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:08 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

-2:23 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-10:50 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 12499 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of the theft of a TV and PlayStations.

-1:58 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop at West Russell Road at Target Drive in Clinton Township.

-11:16 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10801 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report of harassment.

-10:21 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Botkins Road at Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a person in the ditch.

MONDAY

-7:41 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a Anna Community Park on West Main Street on the report a car was keyed.

-7:08 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to Cisco Road at state Route 29 on the report of a fight.

-5:07 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 203 Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a scam call.

SUNDAY

-3:30 p.m.: violate protection order. Neale J. Frysinger, 56, 8647 State Route 119, Maria Stein, was arrested for violating a protection order.

Village log

MONDAY

-3:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:14 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11200 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

