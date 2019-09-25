Police log

TUESDAY

-9:40 a.m.: disorderly conduct. A 14-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct — fighting or threatening.

-1:03 p.m.: theft. Police received a report a DP&L account, with a bill valued at $400, had been opened in the victim’s name.

MONDAY

-12:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. A vehicle leather wipe container was was reported damaged at 1612 St. Marys Ave. The damage is set at $100.

Crashes

Amber Lawal, 31, 1579 E Court St., was cited with driving within lanes after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday after at 3:49 p.m.

Lawal was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he changed lanes from the right lane into the left lane and struck passenger’s side door of the westbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Evan Romie, 22, of Anna, and then the rear, driver’s side quarter panel of the vehicle in front of him in the left lane on Michigan Street also traveling westbound. The third vehicle was driven by David Shinaberry, 72, of Saint Paris.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:35 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-9:09 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-3:07 to 11 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-11:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:22 to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

