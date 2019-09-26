Police log

THURSDAY

-12:52 p.m.: found property. Four keys with a lanyard and turtle key-chain was reported found at 100 E. Clay St.

-12:29 p.m.: found property. A rolled up tent and a bag with a comforter and blankets were found at 400 Canal St.

Crashes

James J. Lucas, 82, 3576 Wapakoneta Ave., was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop or yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:02 p.m.

Lucas was traveling southbound on Lester Avenue at a stop sign at Michigan Street when he pulled away and turned eastbound and into the path of a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Douglas S. Stammen, 55, 201 W. Poplar St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:34 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-4:18 to 11:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

