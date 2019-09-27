Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:10 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched 8777 Turtle Creek Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam call.

-6:51 a.m.: K9 search. Deputies conducted a narcotics search at a Greenville School in Darke County.

-9:45 a.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched 1377 S. Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report of a scam call.

THURSDAY

-4:28 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at 800 Fair Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:55 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

-8:23 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 603 E. College St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:15 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie, Sidney and Lockington Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 9000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:49 p.m.: fire. Maplewood and Port Jefferson Fire Departments responded to the report of a field fire at 19355 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

-6:25 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie responded and deputies responded to the 400 block of Enterprise Drive in McLean Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-11:49 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-4:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

