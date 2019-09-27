Police log

THURSDAY

-5:49 pm.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of an iPhone cellphone, valued at $100, at 1510 Spruce Ave., Apt. 9.

-1:32 p.m.: theft. Josh A. King, 38, at large, was arrested for theft after a black pair of Nike tennis shoes, valued at $100, and a Classic Low red and white pair of tennis shoes, valued at $25, were reported stolen at 2350 Michigan St. The shoes were recovered.

-11 a.m.: theft. Police received a report the victim’s keys had been removed from a white 2015 Chevrolet at 324 Adams St.

Crashes

Wren J. McBrien, 28, 606 N. Main Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m.

McBrien was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when he began to turn left into Orbison Park and struck the left, front corner of a westbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by Lindsey A. Michael, 25, 311 S. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:14 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

THURSDAY

-1:15 to 7:41 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-3:28 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-11:07 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

