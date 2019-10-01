Police log

MONDAY

-5:09 p.m.: theft — deception. A total of $985 was reported stolen as a result of a scam. A police investigation is ongoing.

-3:29 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a criminal mischief that was reported at Sidney Hometown Pharmacy on West Russell Road.

-1:18 p.m.: probation violation. Caroline Christy Taylor, 44, of Troy, was arrested on a probation violation.

SUNDAY

-7:38 p.m.: domestic violence. Robbie Gene Carr, 43, at large, was arrested for domestic violence and menacing.

Crashes

Dawson Davis, 18, 21242 Dingman Slagle Road, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:06 p.m.

Davis was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 when he struck the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Jody Geuy, 48, 1370 Darmouth St.

• Randall L. Roe, 57, 333 E. North St. was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:01 a.m.

Roe was traveling westbound North Street at Miami Avenue when he failed to see and struck the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him.

The other vehicle was driven by Nicole L. Sarver, 35, 614 Green Brier Road.

Sarver and her passenger, 7-year-old Anna L. Sarver-Ludwig, of Sidney, were both transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Sandra K. Hall, 71, 301 E. Robinwood St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash at midnight.

Hall had turned right onto Michigan Street after traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road and then changed lanes from the right lane to left lane on Michigan Street when she struck the passenger’s side of a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Kayla M. Bey, 31, of Versailles.

Both vehicles sustained functional damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:51 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-12:20 a.m. to 1:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

MONDAY

-8:27 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-8:31 to 2:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

