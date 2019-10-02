Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-10:50 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.
-6:31 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 203 West Main Street in Salem Township.
TUESDAY
-10:30 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 10079 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report a door was vandalized.
-8:09 p.m.: assault. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to an alleged assault.
-10:22 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 17654 State Route 119 in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.
-7:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-5:34 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12093 Brun Drive in McLean Township on the report of a stolen license plate.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-6:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.
-5:48 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21500 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.