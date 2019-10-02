Police log

TUESDAY

-7:24 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a trespassing complaint in the 500 block of Michigan Street.

-6:42 p.m.: criminal damaging. Siding on a trailer was reported damaged at 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 5. The damage is set at $100.

-2 p.m.: theft — deception. Police received a report of the theft of pizzas, valued at $288.31, at Pizza Hut on West Russell Road.

-1:36 p.m.: criminal damaging. A 6-foot by 4-foot metal sign was reported damaged at the Ohio State University 4-H extention office on Fair Road. The damage is set at $1,000.

MONDAY

-9:34 a.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a reported burglary at 235 Pomeroy Ave., which resulted in the theft of a Nintendo WII gaming system, valued at $50, a Sony PlayStation3, valued at $120, miscellaneous video games, valued at $100, and a Kindle Fire 7 tablet, valued at $40.

-6:10 a.m.: menacing. Joshua Matthew Davidson, 20, 514 W. North St., was arrested for menacing by stalking and criminal trespass.

SATURDAY

-10:06 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A male juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

THURSDAY

-1:37 p.m.: burglary. Police investigated a burglary report at 544 Rauth St.

Crashes

Linda Sue Jones, 69, of Summerfield, Florida, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday after at 9:49 a.m.

Jones was traveling westbound on West Court Street when she was behind a semitrailer did not realize the light had turned red, according to the police report. She proceeded through the red light and struck the southbound vehicle on South Walnut Avenue that was driven by Margene K. Bennett, 68, 321 S. West Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:47 to 3:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:36 to 10:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two false fire alarms.

TUESDAY

-11:13 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-2:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-2:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

