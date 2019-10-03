Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:59 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at River Road in Orange Township on the report of a trash dumping.

-9:09 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of scam at 9760 Lochard Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report a vehicle’s tire were slashed at 560 Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-3:49 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 2555 S. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of scam calls.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:20 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:28 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a combine fire at near the Houston Post Office on state Route 66.

-6:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

