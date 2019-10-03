Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:17 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a black Mongoose bike with pink rims and chrome pegs at 230 E. North St.

-4:44 p.m.: contempt. James Baldwin, 46, 310 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:42 p.m.: found property. A green pencil bag containing $240 was reported found at 107 N. Ohio Ave.

-4:10 p.m.: criminal mischief. A vehicle was reported egged at 130 W. Russell Road.

TUESDAY

-9:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. A Gerber folding pocket knife, valued at $20, was reported damaged at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-11:56 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of a stolen MasterCard at 545 Bon Air Drive.

Crashes

Jacob Gabel, 23, 16800 E. Mason Road, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

Gabel was traveling northbound on North Walnut Avenue when he pulled forward from the stop sign at West North Street into the intersection and into the path of an eastbound vehicle on West North Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Collines Jones, 18, 806 E. Parkwood St.

Gable told police he thought he was at a four-way stop when he pulled into the intersection.

• David Barhorst, 69, 604 N. West Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:35 p.m.

Barhorst was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he turned left through traffic and struck an eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Kaine Fischer, 20, 629 Fielding Road, Apt. A.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-3:42 to 11:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:31 to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

