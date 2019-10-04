Police log

THURSDAY

-5:07 p.m.: contempt. Charity L. Turner, 38, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-10:12 a.m.: theft. Police received a report a windshield wiper, valued at $20, had been stolen off a tan 2004 Ford at 365 Johnston Drive.

Crashes

Viola Richards, 83, 125 W. Water St., was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:14 p.m.

Richards was traveling westbound on Campbell Road when she made a wide right turn onto Karen Avenue and struck the left rear of a stopped vehicle facing the south on Karen Avenue that was driven by Tonya McClain, 37, 1718 Letitia Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:23 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a possible gas leak.

-5:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:46 to 10:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-2:36 to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

